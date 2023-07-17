Gunna Announces ‘A Gift & a Curse’ Concerts in New York & Los Angeles

After netting his first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 record last week with “Fukumean,” Gunna looks to take his talents on the road for two upcoming shows this September.

Slated to be his first headlining concert in two years, Gunna will first perform on Sept. 9 at the New York’s Barclay Center for his show titled The Gift. Later that month, Gunna will head to the West Coast for his second performance, The Curse, at the Youtube Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 28. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday (July 18). The following day, Artist Fan Club and Spotify Fans can purchase tickets, while general on-sale starts Friday (July 21).

Gunna will team with PLUS1 for his upcoming performances and the nonprofit organization Goodr. Every $1 per ticket will go towards The Goodr Foundation, which, according to its website, “strives to end world hunger by cultivating countless resources.”

Gunna’s forthcoming shows come on the heels of his No. 2 debut, A Gift and a Curse, on the Billboard 200 last June. Later that month, his fourth-studio effort raced to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. The album continues to heat up, courtesy of his top 10 single, “fukumean,” which marked his first as a solo artist. Previously, Gunna found Hot 100 success through his collaborations, most notably “Pushin’ P,” Internet Money’s “Lemonade,” and the Lil Baby-assisted “Drip Too Hard.” Along with “fukumean,” Gunna also released other singles, including “bread & butter” and “back to the moon.”

See the official posters for the event below.