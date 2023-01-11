Gunna Posts First Pic Since Pleading Guilty in YSL Case, Says ‘Only One Side’ to Story

Gunna celebrated being home on Tuesday (Jan. 10) in his first pic since being released from jail after pleading guilty on Dec. 14 in the closely-watched criminal case against Young Thug and the other alleged members of an Atlanta gang.

The “Too Easy” rapper born Sergio Kitchens posted a snap in which he sits alone in a high-ceilinged living room on a white couch alongside a pointed message about the case. “N—as acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side,” he wrote, while shouting out the YSL label and adding a plea to #FreeThug&Yak while proclaiming “GUNNA BACC!!!!!”

After spending most of the year in jail, Gunna stressed upon his release that he was not cooperating with prosecutors, with his lawyer noting that the 29-year-old MC had taken an Alford plea, which allows a defendant to enter a formal admission of guilt while still maintaining their innocence. In technical terms, Gunna pleaded guilty to a single charge against him and was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released because he was credited with one year of time served and the rest of the sentence was suspended.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the rapper said at the time of his release.

Gunna and Young Thug were indicted in May 2022, along with dozens of others, on accusations that their group YSL was not really a record label called “Young Stoner Life,” but a violent Atlanta street gang called “Young Slime Life”; both men were arrested and locked up in May 2022. The charges include allegations of murder, carjacking, armed robbery, drug dealing and illegal firearm possession over the past decade.

Young Thug and many others are set to stand trial on those charges in January.

See Gunna’s post below.