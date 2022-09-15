Gunna Announces Gunna Fest 2022

Despite being currently behind bars, Gunna is moving forward with plans for Gunna Fest 2022.

The embattled rapper revealed Thursday (Sept. 15) that the family-friendly affair is scheduled to take place in South Fulton, Georgia on Saturday in commemoration of the city’s second annual “Gunna Day.”

Presented by Gunna’s Great Giveaway, the festival will include games, rides, food and merch for Atlanta’s Southside. Any residents planning to attend must register for the free afternoon on the event’s Eventbrite page.

Explore Explore Gunna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Gunna has been in a Fulton County jail since his arrest in May stemming from a massive RICO indictment that also implicates Young Thug and more than 2 dozen other defendants as alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang. In June, he sent an open letter to fans claiming he was “being falsely accused” and vowed to “never stop fighting to clear my name,” but has been denied bond twice by the judge overseeing the case.

The rapper’s music has been dragged into the case as well, with the district attorney using lyrics from Gunna’s songs against him as evidence. The move has been blasted by the star’s legal team, who have called it “intensely problematic” and warned that such a precedent could lead to criminal charges against “any artist with a song referencing violence.”

Even amid his legal battle, Gunna has still managed to release new music videos, including the self-directed visual for the Valentine’s Day single “Banking on Me” and a performance video of his DS4EVER deep cut “Missing Me.”