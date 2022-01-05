Gunna Unveils ‘Drip Season 4’ Cover, Track List & Star-Studded Features

Gunna’s Drip Season 4 is finally arriving on Friday (Jan. 7), and the Grammy nominated rapper unveiled the unique cover art for his upcoming project this week.

The art, created by NYC-based artist Daniel Arsham, features a bust of Gunna’s face, complete with a chain and sleek shades.

“I’ve been a fan of Gunna’s music for quite some time and was pleased when he reached out to me a number of months ago through DM with questions about my work,” Arsham said of the artistic collaboration. “He was very curious about how some of the pieces that I create are made. He was intrigued about the crystal materials I use and the idea of time travel and the future, present within the works. We connected in person a few times and at some point he asked if I wanted to work on the DS4 album cover with him.”

“Being a fan of the music, his vision, and his alter ego Wunna, working with him in this capacity was a very interesting proposition for me,” he continued. “We approached the creation in a slightly different way than how many of my sculptures are made. In order to get as much detail as possible, we 3D scanned his entire head and torso down to the details of his jewelry, chain, and sunglasses. We went through around 40 to 50 different iterations of the design before he and I settled on the one that graces the cover. I’m looking forward to DS4 getting out in the world and for everyone to see and hear what he has created. It is not the last time we’ll be working together”.

DS4 EVER The Fourth And Final Installment 💙 1/7 pic.twitter.com/Grt8m1B7UM — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 4, 2022

Gunna also shared the star-studded, 20-song track list for DS4, which includes a number of solo tracks plus high-profile collaborations with Drake, Chris Brown, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Chlöe Bailey, Future and more.

Check out the full track list here, and below.

Drip Season 4 Track List

1. “Private Island”

2. “Pushin” feat. Future and Young Thug

3. “Poochie Gown”

4. “Mop” feat. Young Thug

5. “Thought I Was Playing” feat 21. Savage

6. “Pussy Power” feat. Drake

7. “How You Did That” feat. Kodak Black

8. “Alotta Cake”

9. “Livin Wild”

10. “You & Me” feat. Chlöe Bailey

11. “South To West”

12. “25K Jacket” feat. Lil Baby

13. “Too Easy” feat. Future

14. “10K That Bitch” feat. G Herbo

15. “Flooded”

16. “Life Of Sin” feat Nechie

17. “Die Alone” feat. Yung Bleu and Chris Brown

18. “Missing Me”

19. “So Far Ahead > Empire”

20. “Miss Me Remix” feat. Future and Roddy Ricch (bonus track)