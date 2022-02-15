Gunna & Chloe Feel the Love in Valentine’s Day-Released ‘You & Me’ Music Video

Gunna and Chloe released the all-new music video for their latest duet “You & Me” on Monday.

The visual comes a little more than a month after the Jan. 7 release of Gunna’s hourlong, 20-song third studio album Drip Season 4Ever — on which “You & Me” appears.

With lyrics sampling Jon B.’s 1997 R&B classic “They Don’t Know,” the video opens with Gunna singing, “Don’t listen to/ What people say/ They don’t know about/ About you and me/ Put it out your mind/ ‘Cause it’s jealousy/ They don’t know.”

The pair play lovebirds in the video, which sees them enjoying what appears to be a shopping spree and some cuddles with a bit of nostalgia, thanks to the additions of a public payphone (as seen in the original “They Don’t Know” music video). Chloe later chimes in singing the same Jon B. lyrics.

“You & Me” debuted at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. Gunna’s Drip Season 4Ever, aka DS4Ever, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on Jan. 22. The album marks his second No. 1 LP debut, after the 2020 release of Drip Season 3. Gunna has appeared on the Hot 100 chart 61 times, with three top 10 entries.

Chloe, originally a member of sibling duo Chloe x Halle alongside her younger sister Halle Bailey, made her solo music debut with the Sept. 10 release of “Have Mercy.” The single, which introduced fans to a new side of Chloe, hit No. 1 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in December.

Watch Gunna and Chloe’s “You & Me” music video below: