Gunna Covers All Area Codes in Self-Directed ‘Banking on Me’ Video

Following the Valentine’s Day single release, Gunna is back with a romance-filled, self-directed visual for “Banking on Me.”

The video — spanning across Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City and Atlanta — is directed by Gunna himself, and arrives as the rapper is being held in jail following his arrest stemming from the impending 56-count state racketeering indictment against him, Young Thug, and a number of alleged “Young Slime Life” associates.

Jet-setting from city to city, the suave rapper shares intimate moments with his various girlfriends in the ocean, outside a floor-to-ceiling cash-filled vault, and in a lush bathtub overlooking an overcast New York City.

The “Banking on Me” visual arrives a day after Gunna’s 29th birthday, which the rapper spent behind bars after his bail was denied. On Tuesday, the rapper also shared an open letter via social media, addressing the trial and stressing his innocence. “2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation,” he wrote. “I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!”

On June 9, Kevin Liles, CEO of 300 Entertainment, published a Change.org petition to “Protect Black Art,” garnering over 29,000 of its 35,000 signature goal. In its description, Liles wrote, “The allegations heavily rely on the artists’ lyrics that prosecutors claim are ‘overt evidence of conspiracy.’ In the indictment, Fulton County prosecutors argue that lyrics like ‘ready for war like I’m Russia’ are a confession of criminal intent.” Gunna’s trial is set for Jan. 9, 2023.

Watch Gunna’s new video below.