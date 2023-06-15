×
Gunna Announces ‘A Gift & A Curse’ Project — and It’s Arriving Really Soon

The rapper shared the news on his 30th birthday.

Gunna
Gunna attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Kenzo

Gunna season is here. In celebration of his 30th birthday Wednesday (June 14), the “Top Off” rapper revealed a title, cover art and release date of his forthcoming project. Titled “A Gift & A Curse,” Gunna’s next release will arrive on all streaming and digital download platforms at midnight (June 16). It is not yet clear whether this is a single or a full-length album.

“A gift & a curse from me to you!” Gunna captioned the announcement.

Gunna Pans Critics on Snitching Allegations in New Song ‘Bread & Butter’

If it is an album, A Gift & A Curse would serve as Gunna’s official follow-up to last year’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album DS4EVER. That record, which spawned memorable hits such as “Pushin P” (with Future and Young Thug) and “P Power” (with Drake), became Gunna’s second consecutive No. 1 album. Primed to become one of the defining hip-hop album eras of 2022, the DS4EVER promotional campaign was cut short in May 2022 when Gunna (alongside Young Thug and 28 other YSL associates) was charged in a 56-count RICO indictment and subsequently turned himself in. After pleading guilty to single racketeering conspiracy charge last December and receiving a four-year suspended sentence, Gunna was released from jail.

The four-time Grammy-nominated rap star gave fans the first taste of his new music with the single “Bread & Butter.” Released June 2, the single was Gunna’s first musical offering since his release. The song, in which he addressed his 2022 arrest, has since peaked at No. 48 on the Hot 100.

Gunna has earned three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching as high as No. 4 with the Grammy-nominated “Drip Too Hard” (with Lil Baby). On the Billboard 200, the “Too Easy” rapper has sent four titles to the chart’s top ten, including the No. 1 albums Wunna and DS4EVER.

Check out Gunna’s album announcement here:

