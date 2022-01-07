Gucci Mane Surprises Wife With $1 Million Box of Cash For Her Birthday: Watch

Whatever surprise you had planned for your boo’s birthday, scrap it and think again because Gucci Mane just trumped whatever you had in mind. In an enchanting Instagram Story on Friday (Jan. 7), Gucci chronicled the avalanche of lavish gifts he showered on his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, for her 37th birthday.

The video began with Ka’Oir telling Gucci he “snapped on this one,” referring to an enormous pink and red flower arrangement that was so big she couldn’t even lift it. That was followed by a series of snaps and videos of the model looking glamorous and dancing in the club with her hubby while dripping in diamonds, with a zoom-in on an iced-out chain with a giant diamond lock with a pair of keys hanging from it.

She also showed off the lavish lobster dinner they shared and a family party where she got excited to open a package wrapped in shiny silver paper. “What you done did this year?” she asked as she pried it open and the screen flashed “OMG.” But instead of more jewels or a bag, the big reveal inside the orange box was a $1 million stack of $100 bills, which Ka’Oir promptly poured out onto the table as she yelped in delight.

Ka’Oir didn’t need to count the money bag to know the total, but she still seemed to relish picking up the stacks one by one and putting them into a white gift bag, asking their guests to double-check under the table to make sure she didn’t drop any.

“Happy Birthday to my wife the most beautiful woman in the world and the best thing ever came into my life I love you Mrs Davis 4ever and appreciate and will never take you for granted. I got the perfect wife and family and I got your back 4life @keyshiakaoir,” Gucci, 41, wrote in a post featuring an image of his wife swooning over a four-tiered white and silver cake.

Check out some pics from the party below (the box of cash reveal is in the third frame of the first clip).