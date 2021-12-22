Gucci Mane Pays Tribute to Young Dolph in Sentimental ‘Long Live Dolph’ Video

Gucci Mane paid tribute to late rapper Young Dolph this week in the video for his new track “Long Live Dolph.” The homage to the Memphis rapper, who was shot and killed on Nov. 17, is the final song on Gucci’s new So Icy Christmas album.

“Never get your flowers while you’re here, and d–n, that says a lot/ All this senseless violence that I’m seein’, I swear it needs to stop/ Humans killing other human beings almost ’round the clock/ In a circular, circlin’ the block/ Drop the top, this time for Dolph,” Gucci raps over a spare, molasses-slow beat and finger snaps on the Zaytoven-produced track.

The visual flips between images of Gucci Mane in a somber black suit rapping in what looks like a mausoleum and leaning on his red Rolls Royce, intercut with archival footage and pics of Dolph. A number of snaps feature both men, a tribute to their long friendship and musical association, which includes the 2013 collab album East Atlanta Memphis, as well as the songs “Go Get Sum Mo,” “That’s How I Feel” and “Bling Blaww Burr.”

The clip also contains footage from a star-packed memorial service held at Memphis’ FedEx Forum on Dec. 16, which featured video messages from a number of friends and fellow rappers, including T.I., Gucci, Paul Wall, 2 Chainz, C-Murder and 8Ball & MJG, among others.

Dolph (born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr.), 36, was shot and killed in his native Memphis by two masked assailants who attacked him while the rapper was buying treats at Makeda’s Cookies. Following his death, Memphis renamed a street in his honor.

Watch Gucci’s tribute video below.