Gucci Mane & Lil Durk Are Kings of the Packing Store in ‘Rumors’ Video: Watch

Gucci Mane and Lil Durk unveiled the music video for their new collaboration “Rumors” on Tuesday (Jan. 25).

In the clip, the two rappers post up with an entourage of pals outside a packing store in the 1017 Records founder’s home base of Atlanta. In other shots, the So Icy Christmas MC and Durk perform the track solo in a wooded parking lot.

“He took it to trial, I tried to tell him it was stupid/ They gave him so much time, his knees got weak and he was woozy/ Watch the s–t you say, the feds be listening to the music/ And they gon’ take your lyrics and build a case and try to use it/ D.A. dropped my murder, didn’t have evidence to prove it/ I think my house is haunted, yeah by who? The ghost of Pookie/ He ain’t killed nobody but keep rapping about the shootings,” Mane raps on his rapid-fire verse.

The visual comes after the recent Billboard cover star dropped the music video for one-off single “Fake Friends” co-starring his 1-year-old son, Ice. Both tracks follow Mane’s 2021 album Ice Daddy, which spawned singles “S–t Crazy” featuring Big30, “Poppin” with BigWalkDog and the Pooh Shiesty-assisted “Like 34 & 8.”

Meanwhile, Lil Durk has been helping Morgan Wallen make his comeback with country drill collaboration “Broadway Girls,” including a surprise performance at the MLK Freedom Fest in Nashville. Next up, he’s set to head out on his recently-announced 7220 Tour beginning in April.

Watch Gucci Mane and Lil Durk’s music video for “Rumors” below.