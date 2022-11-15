Gucci Mane Shares Emotional ‘Letter to Takeoff’ in New Video

Gucci Mane is channeling his pain into art with the poignant new video for his track “Letter to Takeoff,” released on Tuesday (Nov. 15).

The song honors his slain friend, who was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at just 28 years old. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the f— we gon’ lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he raps on the track.

Gucci is a longtime collaborator with Takeoff, most recently appearing on the late rapper’s first and only album with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo, Only Built for Infinity Links.

Shots rang out, fatally shooting Takeoff while he was attending a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston with Quavo. The musician was killed by “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” according to a report from the Harris County coroner’s office. A woman and another man were also wounded in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

On November 11, Offset, Cardi B, Drake, City Girls, Chloe Bailey, Justin Bieber and more gathered to remember the beloved artist at a public funeral at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, near where the late rapper grew up. During the event, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens honored Takeoff’s family with the city’s highest honor, the Phoenix Award.

See below for Gucci Mane’s “Letter to Takeoff” video.