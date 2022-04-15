Gucci Mane & Alison Wonderland to Headline Atlanta’s Milk + Cookies Dessert-Themed Music Fest

Gucci Mane performs at the Osheaga Music and Art Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 2, 2019 in Montreal, Canada.

Gucci Mane and Alison Wonderland will officially headline Milk + Cookies Atlanta, a dessert-themed music festival that’s expecting more than 5,000 guests this summer.

The dynamic duo will be joined by DJ collectives WERC Crew and Perreo404, as well as fellow artists across various genres set to perform at the spring Block Fest.

Milk + Cookies Atlanta will take place outdoors on Saturday, June 4, at Centennial Yards from 2 to 10 p.m. local time. In addition to its musical offerings, Milk + Cookies Atlanta will also offer bites from King of Pops, Phew’s Pies and more eateries.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are available for purchase via Dice.

Gucci Mane’s headlining performance comes after the Friday (April 15) release of his new single “Serial Killers.” Also in April, he released the collaborative track “Blood All On It” featuring Key Glock and the late Young Dolph.

In the weeks leading up to Atlanta’s spring Block Fest, Milk + Cookies will host three intimate shows featuring performances by Bathe, Amber Mark and Fivio Foreign.

Also exciting in June, Milk + Cookies is teaming up with RenderATL — a four-day software engineering conference and music festival — to help bridge the gap between music and technology by offering a week of events. Past Milk + Cookies performers include Kaytranada, Summer Walker, Masego, Tokimonsta, SAINt JHN, Polo G, RL Grime, Queen Naija, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai and more.

See Milk + Cookie event dates below, with festival to follow on June 4:

May 14: Bathe @ Eastern Rooftop

May 15: Amber Mark @ The Loft

May 25: Fivio Foreign @ Believe Music Hall