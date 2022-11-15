GloRilla Feels ‘Super Blessed’ With Her First-Ever Grammy Nomination For ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’

Let’s go! Good news awaited GloRilla when she landed in Los Angeles Tuesday morning (Nov. 15) as the nominees for the upcoming 65th annual Grammy Awards were being announced — she was one of them. Her breakout hit single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd, earned her a coveted spot in the best rap performance category.

“I’m in disbelief. I don’t think this is happening for real. This crazy,” she tells Billboard shortly after the announcement. “My team let me know, [but] I had to go look it up for myself because I had thought maybe they was playing.”

Surely enough, the 23-year-old MC found herself with the likes of DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Young Thug and other hip-hop heavyweights in the same category. “It’s super lit!” she says of being in their company. The 2022 summer anthem “F.N.F.” propelled GloRilla into stardom this year, reaching No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and peaking at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as inviting a deal with Yo Gotti‘s CMG label in July.

The song not only put Glo on the map, but it also helped shine a light on Memphis. “That’s what we were lacking in Memphis. We got great male artists coming out, but for females, the light was so dim. She’s opened up doors and put a spotlight on a lot of females,” her manager Marcus Ward told Billboard back in February.

“It’s a hood triumph fo sho,” Glo says. “I feel super blessed.”