Rapper GloRilla Returns to High School to Donate $25,000

Memphis-raised rapper GloRilla surprised her high school today with a $25,000 check. Her charitable gesture mirrors collaborator Cardi B’s recent presentation of her former elementary with a $100,000 donation last week.

Explore Explore Glorilla See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The “F.N.F.” rapper graduated from Martin Luther King College Prep High School in Frayser, located in North Memphis, Tenn. GloRilla, also known as Gloria Woods, donated the funds to support the high school’s fine arts program. She also gave students a special performance of her hit song “F.N.F.”

Related Meghan Trainor Shares the Parenting Advice She Gave Hailey Bieber

“I want them to be able to know that anything they put they mind to is possible. Long as they got a dream, then you gotta reach for the stars,” she said. “It feels real good to be able to have a platform and be able to come in and help students that come from where I came from.”

GloRilla said she felt “blessed” to give back to her alma mater, alluding to her popular single of the same name. She made history as the first female rapper to be signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label, receiving a $500,000 cash signing bonus.

“F.N.F.,” also known as “Let’s Go,” is charting on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 42 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart.

GloRilla announced a new collaboration with Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2,” on Wednesday (Sept. 21). The song is a follow up to another fan-favorite track of hers, “Tomorrow,” released under CMG the label as well.

GloRilla, who’s since become central in a burgeoning Memphis rap scene, was also nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award for best song of the year.