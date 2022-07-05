‘FNF’ Rapper GloRilla Signs With Yo Gotti’s CMG Imprint

On Tuesday (July 5), Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint bolstered its roster after signing “FNF (Let’s G0)” hitmaker GloRilla.

“GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti tells Billboard. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”

Produced by HitKidd, the summer anthem “FNF (Let’s Go)” caught traction in late spring after the TikTok explosion of the #FNFChallenge. Along with sweeping through social media, GloRilla’s raunchy tune earned cosigns from Cardi B, Saweetie, and Latto. The song entered the Billboard Hot 100 in June, peaking at No. 91.

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” GloRilla adds. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

Last May, Billboard highlighted CMG’s impressive hot streak as a formidable hip-hop label. Through its partnership with Interscope Records, CMG boasts 50 Hot 100 hits and 12 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Next Friday (July 15), CMG will grace the stage for Gotti’s eighth annual Birthday Bash in Memphis. The concert will take place at the Fed Ex Forum in Memphis.