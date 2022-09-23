GloRilla and Cardi B Go Running Wild in the Streets in ‘Tomorrow 2’ Video

From props to hard lyrical drops in just a couple of months. Just a few calendar pages after Cardi B heaped praise on GloRilla‘s break-out summer anthem single “F.N.F.,” as promised, the dynamic duo dropped their anticipated collaborative single “Tomorrow 2” on Friday (Sept. 23).

“P-poppin’ s–t, you would think I went to school for chiropractin’/ Lookin’ good as hell today, just sent my n—a five attachments/ Why did you confront me ’bout a n—a? Man, you b—es backwards/ They come at me ’bout n—s who I don’t even find attractive/ I don’t know that n—a, I just seen’t him on the town before,” GloRilla spits over the grinding beat in the clip for the song. In the accompanying vidoe, the Memphis rapper and her crew go wild in the New York streets, ghost-riding down Manhattan avenues in neon-tinged cars, grabbing snacks at bodegas and twerking their way through the subway.

By the time Cardi pulls up mid-way through in green shades and a green-and-white varsity jacket she has plenty of thoughts to unload on haters. “I know that I’m rich, but I can’t help it, b—h, I’m hood as f–k/ I’ve been on these b—-es neck so long, sometimes my foot get stuck/ I can’t put you in my business, you might wish me dead tomorrow/ B—-es be on d–k today, sing every word of ‘Up’ tomorrow/ B—h, I still got cases opened, keep your mouth shut tomorrow/ Play with me today then get some sleep, you know it’s up tomorrow,” Cardi raps.

The song is Cardi’s first release since she donated $100,000 to the middle school she grew up attending in the Bronx earlier this month. GloRilla did her part too, returning to her alma mater on Thursday (Sept. 22) to drop off a $25,000 check at Martin Luther King College Prep High School in Frayser, North Memphis to support the school’s fine arts program.

GloRilla is riding high off the success of her breakout single-turned-summer anthem “F.N.F.” Not only did the viral collab with Hitkidd land the rising star a record deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint, it also earned her the first No. 1 of her career on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Watch the “Tomorrow 2” video below.