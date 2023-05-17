G Herbo Announces Non-Profit Organization Swervin’ Through Stress for Mental Health Awareness

Chicago’s G Herbo is continuing his mental health advocacy. He announced his new non-profit organization, Swervin’ Through Stress, on Wednesday (May 17).

The organization will help increase mental health awareness in the African American community through next week’s activations. Beginning May 20, Swervin’ Through Stress will team up with Social Works for the Black Joy Ride Event. That will feature a black joy ride starting and ending at Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago, and includes different yoga and local wellness brand pop-ups. The following day, Swervin’ Through Stress will partner with Free Root Operations Bloom Program to service women affected by gun violence. They will pamper women at a local spa, conduct a breath-work workshop, and do more sensory wellness activities.

“Our community doesn’t talk about mental health enough,” Herbo tells Billboard. “With Swervin’ Through Stress, I really wanted to create a space where it’s OK for us to talk about what we’re going through. A lot of us can relate to each other’s struggles.”

Last month, G-Herbo released his 12-track project Strictly 4 My Fans 2. The Chicago MC collaborated with GloRilla and Mello Buckzz on “Outside” while delivering the sequel for “Watch Me Ball.” In 2022, Herbo made a resounding statement when he dropped Survivor’s Remorse. The double-sided effort included many features, notably Future, Offset, Gunna, Young Thug, Jeremih and more. The album debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Fans interested in donating to Swervin’ Through Stress can go here.