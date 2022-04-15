×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

G-Eazy Honors Late Mom With Emotional New Song ‘Angel’: ‘She Was Everyone’s Inspiration’

G-Eazy will also launch a Dandelion scholarship in her honor, awarding one incoming college student each year.

G-Eazy
G-Eazy Olav

G-Eazy is honoring his late mom, Suzanne Olmsted, on her birthday, just months after her death.

The hitmaker released a tribute song, titled “Angel,” on Friday (April 15) along with an accompanying music video, personalized with photos and footage of his mom and loved ones. He also aims to launch a college scholarship in her memory.

G-Eazy opened up about the emotional tune in a press release announcing the song, saying, “Grief can be a difficult thing to navigate. It’s definitely not a linear process and it comes at you in waves. There will never be enough words to describe the feeling of losing your best friend, or the desire to see them again. In a literal sense, I tried to capture that feeling of longing in the lyrics of the song.”

Explore

Explore

G-Eazy

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

He added, “But ‘Angel’ is so much more than a song or a tribute. My mom was more than just my mom, she was everyone’s mom. She was everyone’s teacher. She was everyone’s inspiration. Nothing made her happier than loving people and sharing her creativity with the world. Her energy continues to live on through me, through those she connected with and through those she inspired.”

Related

G-Eazy

G-Eazy Mourns the Death of His Mom in Emotional Tribute: 'My Queen, My Hero, My Everything'

On Twitter, the star wished his beloved “mama” a happy birthday.

G-Eazy opens the new song, “When I lay down and I fall asleep/ Hope I might see you in my dreams/ But it’s been a few months/ Since I seen you in one of these/ Can’t find where my faith is/ I been lost in this basement.”

His upcoming Dandelion Scholarship will be awarded to one college-bound high school senior pursuing an arts major each year. The lucky recipient will receive $15,000, and awardees will be announced on April 15 annually

See the “Angel” music video below:

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad