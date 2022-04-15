G-Eazy Honors Late Mom With Emotional New Song ‘Angel’: ‘She Was Everyone’s Inspiration’

G-Eazy is honoring his late mom, Suzanne Olmsted, on her birthday, just months after her death.

The hitmaker released a tribute song, titled “Angel,” on Friday (April 15) along with an accompanying music video, personalized with photos and footage of his mom and loved ones. He also aims to launch a college scholarship in her memory.

G-Eazy opened up about the emotional tune in a press release announcing the song, saying, “Grief can be a difficult thing to navigate. It’s definitely not a linear process and it comes at you in waves. There will never be enough words to describe the feeling of losing your best friend, or the desire to see them again. In a literal sense, I tried to capture that feeling of longing in the lyrics of the song.”

He added, “But ‘Angel’ is so much more than a song or a tribute. My mom was more than just my mom, she was everyone’s mom. She was everyone’s teacher. She was everyone’s inspiration. Nothing made her happier than loving people and sharing her creativity with the world. Her energy continues to live on through me, through those she connected with and through those she inspired.”

On Twitter, the star wished his beloved “mama” a happy birthday.

Happy birthday mama — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) April 15, 2022

G-Eazy opens the new song, “When I lay down and I fall asleep/ Hope I might see you in my dreams/ But it’s been a few months/ Since I seen you in one of these/ Can’t find where my faith is/ I been lost in this basement.”

His upcoming Dandelion Scholarship will be awarded to one college-bound high school senior pursuing an arts major each year. The lucky recipient will receive $15,000, and awardees will be announced on April 15 annually.

See the “Angel” music video below: