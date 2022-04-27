Future Shares Snippet of Fiery Kanye West Collaboration

With just a few days to go before the release of his 9th album, Future is giving fans a preview of what’s to come. With I NEVER LIKED YOU due out on Friday (April 29), Future uploaded a 39-second video clip on Tuesday featuring Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) in which the men trade bars over a grinding beat.

“Cross me so much I got nails in my hand/ City on fire, city on fire, city on fire,” Kanye sings in the clip, in which he is filmed from above wearing a sleeveless black sweatshirt, black leather pants, boots, gloves and his now-customary full face mask. Future jumps in after the repeated phrase to rap, “Cookin’ out the bowl, tryna scrape out the paint/ One day I was high, had to pour the whole pint/ Woke up in the sky, same money from the bank/ I’ll take it wrapped in plastic, accept anything.” The video ends with the message: “Coming soon 4.29.”

According to Complex, the song originally appeared under the title “Keep It Burning” on Ye’s Stem Player exclusive Donda 2 album (which was executive produced by Future), but was removed soon after its release; a full track listing for I NEVER LIKED YOU has not yet been announced.

Future revealed the title of his follow-up to 2002’s High Off Life on Tuesday along with the super-chill cover art, in which he’s taking a snooze in the back seat of a luxury vehicle while wearing a wine-colored suit with gold accents and a matching eye mask. I NEVER LIKED YOU is also expected to feature collaborations with Gunna and Drake.

Check out the song preview below.