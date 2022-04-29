Future Releases New Album ‘I Never Liked You’ Featuring Gunna, Ye & Drake: Stream It Now

Future’s new album I Never Liked You is out now with fiery collaborations.

The 16-track project features special appearances by: Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee and Kodak Black. Drake appears on both “Wait For U” and “I’m on One.”

I Never Liked You comes after the 2020 release of Future’s eighth studio album, High Off Life.

Explore Explore Future See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Chatting with GQ for the outlet’s May cover story, Future opened up about the new project, saying, “I’m putting myself out there, sharing my lifestyle with the world, haring my pain with the world, sharing my ups [and] sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just… be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

And speaking on his career longevity — now releasing his ninth studio album, Future said, “I’m here to stay. I already proved that. Had a hundred hits in one year, they still like, ‘Hey, what are you going to do next?’ I had to prove it again that I can do it again.. I proved that I can have two number one albums in two weeks. I had to prove so many times throughout my career that I was here to stay.”

Listen to Future’s new album below: