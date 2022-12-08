Future, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug & More Experience Massive Music Leak

Earlier this week, superstar rappers Future, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage and Playboi Carti were victims of a massive music leak, which included over 200 unreleased songs.

Future, Rocky, and Savage had two songs leaked, while Playboi Carti had three. The YSL duo of Young Thug and Gunna each experienced losses on a bigger scale, losing 20 records, respectively. SahBabii had 41 tracks leaked, while Yung Nudy suffered the most brutal blow with 172.

Related Machine Gun Kelly Had a Cooking Disaster Trying to Impress Megan Fox

Nudy responded to the leaks in a video posted online saying, “I’m a say this sh– one time, bro. I don’t know if y’all know, I’m not like other rappers, bro. I’m 100 percent finna take my time out to find out 100 percent who exactly is leaking my music. And I’m 100 percent gonna pull up at whatever studio it is, and I’m 100 percent gon’ beat your ass, on my mama.”

The unreleased records featured some promising collaborations. For Gunna, he has a potential song with Lil Baby titled “Sunfall” and another one called “On Sight” with Roddy Ricch. On the list, A$AP Rocky has two records with Playboi Carti, one named “Go.”

Two weeks ago, Latto underwent a similar issue when she reportedly had 130 songs leak online, including unreleased collaborations and reference tracks for several prominent songs such as Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” and Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick.” Bia quashed claims of any possible ghostwriting help, tweeting: “No London jae wrote the hook, I wrote the pre and verse it’s not rocket science.”

Billboard reached out to the reps of Young Thug, Gunna, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky and Future for comment.