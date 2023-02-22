Future Announces 11 More Dates for One Big Party Tour With Don Toliver, G Herbo & More

After hosting a string of shows in January as part of his One Big Party Tour that showcased acts such as Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Jeezy, and more, Future looks to extend the festivities this March with 11 more concerts.

Beginning March 9, he will touch down in a bevy of cities for his arena tour, including New Orleans, Dallas, Milwaukee and more. Presented by AG Entertainment, The Future and Friends One Big Party Tour will boast a star-studded lineup with Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist and Dess Dior hitting the road alongside the hip-hop polymath.

“The One Big Party Tour has been life-changing,” Future tells Billboard. “It helps me connect with my fans in ways that are unimaginable. The success and energy from the shows brought such excitement that I want to continue this tour for my fans in more cities. I want to create an experience that forever stays in their memories. I will continue to expand by touring for all my fans around the world and elevate my shows across the globe each time I go out. I’m thankful to my fans for their priceless love and unconditional support! Let’s win again together as ONE.”

Future is coming off a successful run with his ninth studio album, I NEVER LIKED U. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last year, anchored by its Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems. The record also scored a Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration at this year’s ceremony.

Check out the tour dates below. Tickets can be purchased on the One Big Party Tour website, while media outlets can reach out Abesi PR Media & Marketing: abesi@7thandlotus.com for inquires about the tour.

Courtesy Photo