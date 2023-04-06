Future Cancels Last Two Shows of One Big Party Tour

After hitting the road for his One Big Party Tour in March, Future will cancel his trek’s final two shows following the Thursday (April 6) performance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Explore Explore Future See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

He issued the following statement to Billboard: “It breaks my heart that I will no longer be connecting with my fans in Kansas City and Minneapolis. I look forward to reconnecting with each of you at another time. Thank you for all your love and support through the years. Love Future.”

The artist did not share the reason behind the cancellations.

The One Big Party Tour previously touched down in several cities, including Dallas, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Oakland and more. Future initially enlisted Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah The Scientist, and Dess Dior as his openers for the multicity jaunt.

After releasing his Billboard 200 chart-topping album I NEVER LIKED U last year, Future remained active, most notably on the features front. Last week, he partnered with Chloe Bailey for her charged-up single “Cheatback.” He’ll also serve as a feature on Rae Sremmurd’s upcoming album Sremm 4 Life, which drops Friday (April 7).

In February, Future alerted his followers on social media that he was back in the studio and in “album mode.” Fans are clamoring for a Metro Boomin-helmed effort, especially since the “Creepin” producer said they recently worked on some songs together. “I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off,'” Metro told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden in a recent interview. “So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint.'”