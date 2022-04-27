Future Reveals Drake, Kanye West Collabs on ‘I Never Liked You’ Track List

Future shared the tracklist for his upcoming album I Never Liked You on Wednesday (April 27) featuring collaborations with Drake, Kanye West and more.

While the artist now known as Ye is credited under his full moniker on the already-previewed “Keep It Burnin,” Drizzy actually features on not one, but two as-yet-unheard album cuts: “Wait for You” with Tems and “I’m on One.”

Elsewhere, the studio set includes guest appearances by Gunna and Young Thug (“For a Nut”), EST Gee (“Chickens”) and Kodak Black, though Future’s newest single “Worst Day” is glaringly absent from the list of 16 songs. The LP is currently slated to drop Friday via Epic Records.

Future opened up about what fans can expect from his ninth album in an interview with GQ earlier this month, telling the magazine, “I’m putting myself out there. Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe…I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

Meanwhile, Sony Music is currently embroiled in a lawsuit over High Off Life, the title of the rapper’s previous body of work, when a creative agency of the same name claimed the 2020 studio effort infringed on its trademark of the term.

In the coming months, Future is also slated to headline Rolling Loud Miami with Ye and Kendrick Lamar (and a controversial spot on the lineup for DaBaby just one year after the rapper made headlines with his homophobic rant at the festival) as well as the inaugural edition of Rolling Loud Toronto along with Wizkid and Dave.

Check out the complete track list for Future’s I Never Liked You below.