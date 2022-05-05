Future & Drake Are Kings of a Medieval Fairytale in Storybook ‘Wait For U’ Video: Watch

Future and Drake are the heroes of their own story. On Thursday (May 5), Future released the visual to accompany his, Drake and Tems‘ collaborative track “Wait for U,” which sees the rapper telling the tale of a star-crossed, medieval romance in which he leaves his beloved behind.

“Once upon a time there was a toxic king who was going to war and leaving his queen behind,” a narrator opens the video, which then cuts to Future — who is dressed in full-body silver armor and head chains — saying a sad farewell to his queen as he heads into battle. Fresh off a win, the rapper then treats his battalion to a feast of epic proportions, but several mistresses shower him with attention instead of his wife.

Future’s second in command, who likely wants the queen for himself, goes behind his leader’s back and alerts her of her beloved’s infidelity, resulting in her sending him a breakup scroll. Drake, tasked with being King Future’s confidant and messenger, then enters the plot with a medieval storyline of his own — he arrives on a trusty steed, prepared to save a fair maiden and later delivers a note to the queen on Future’s behalf that reads, “I am goodeth, beloved. Enjoyeth.”

“Wait for U” serves as the second single from Future’s 10th studio album, I Never Liked You, which was released on April 29. It serves at the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2020 release High Off Life.

Watch the video for “Wait for U” below.