Future Reveals Brutally Honest Title and Super-Chill Cover Art For 9th Album

Future performs in concert after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 24, 2018 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Future is not mincing words on the title of his upcoming 9th album. The message is clear: I NEVER LIKED YOU. The rapper revealed the painfully honest name of the collection that will drop on Friday (April 29), along with the super-chill cover art on Monday, which finds him dozing in the backseat of a luxury vehicle while wearing a slim-fit burgundy suit with gold accents and a matching eye mask.

Future’s first studio album since 2020’s High Off Life is slated to feature collabs with Gunna, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Drake. In a new cover profile in GQ magazine, Future said NEVER LIKED is his most emotionally direct, honest effort to date.

“I’m putting myself out there,” he told the magazine. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just… be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

In the interview, Future said he poured his heart and soul into the album, on which he promised to reveal his heart. “Putting this project together is just people understanding that I love hard,” which is described as relying less on hooks and more on lyrical aggression. “Probably love the hardest. I wanted to showcase my skills as far as melodies and topics and being vulnerable… I turn pain into diamonds… I do that… with my eyes closed.”

Check out the I NEVER LIKED YOU cover below.