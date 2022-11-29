Future Recruits Travis Scott to Direct ‘712PM’ Video: Watch

Future’s prolific output continues Tuesday (Nov. 29) with the release of his new video “712PM.”

Directed by Travis Scott, the video finds Future arriving on the scene inside a luxe Maybach with a bodacious model alongside him. And when Future isn’t flashing his gaudy jewels inside the club, he’s draped in fur, rapping in front of a torrid ball of fire.

This isn’t the first time Scott has lent his imaginative touch to the “WAIT FOR U” rapper: In September, Scott served as the creative director for Future’s “LOVE YOU BETTER” performance on Jimmy Fallon Live!

This year has proven to be a banner year for Future, who recently covered Billboard’s R&B / Hip-Hop Power Players issue. The cover story explored Future’s wins, most notably his eighth No. 1 album, I NEVER LIKED YOU. Despite his accolades, Future is still looking for more leverage to empower those close to him. “When you have more power, that means you can put other people in positions [of power]. If you have a little power, then the people around you, what kind of power do they have?” he said during the interview. “So you want people around you that are super powerful. You are your company. Progressing and elevating is the key.

He also touched on one day being able to balance a thriving career and successful marriage, saying: “I feel like I can have both. When the time’s right, it’ll happen. It ain’t nothing that I’m really chasing. But I do dream of it, and I do want it.”

Watch “712PM” below.