French Montana Releases Statement After 10 People Were Shot During His Miami Video Shoot

"Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time," he said Friday (Jan. 6).

French Montana
French Montana attends Pretty Little Thing: Launch of Brand Ambassador La La Anthony's Edit at Beauty & Essex on November 01, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jesse Grant/GI for PrettyLittleThing

French Montana released a statement Friday (Jan. 6) following reports that 10 people had been injured after gunfire erupted during his music video shoot.

“Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt,” Montana wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”

According to WSVN 7, Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting outside The Licking, a restaurant in Miami Gardens, Fla., shortly before 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night. 7News reported that it remains unclear whether someone shot into the crowd or whether there was an exchange of gunfire. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported there were a total of 10 victims, four who brought themselves to the hospital and six who were transported,” as reported by NBC 6 South Florida.

Witnesses said the “Unforgettable” rapper was shooting a video at the time of the incident. One of them, local MC Ced Mogul, shared a video with NBC6 showing Montana dressed in a red shirt while sitting in the back of a car with New Orleans rapper Rob49 — whom Mogul claimed was among the victims but has yet to be confirmed by police — during the video shoot and before the shooting.

On Friday, Montana released Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition, the latest installment of his long-running Coke Boys mixtape series that features A$AP Rocky, Benny the Butcher, Kodak Black, Max B, King Combs, Est Gee, Jeremih and more. 

See his tweet below.

