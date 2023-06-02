French Montana Taps Kodak Black for ‘I Can’t Lie’ From ‘For Khadija’ Documentary

Ahead of his Tribeca Film Festival documentary premiere, French Montana tapped Florida rapper Kodak Black for the soundtrack cut “I Can’t Lie.”

The London On Da Track single dropped Friday (June 2) and marks the first release from For Khadija: French Montana. Infusing North African instrumental melodies with trap drums, French and Kodak pass the mic back and forth, dropping boisterous bars.

French’s For Khadija documentary chronicles the rise of the 38-year-old rapper, born Karim Kharbouch, from teenage Moroccan migrant to chart-dominating star. The doc, executive produced by Drake and Sean “Diddy” Combs, tells the all-too-familiar immigrant story, centering French and his mother, whose sacrifices played an invaluable role in his successes.

“Us watching America as kids, they sell you the dream,” French says in the trailer. “They don’t show you that behind those buildings is the nightmare part.”

“I Can’t Lie” marks the beginning of many songs to come from French and Kodak, as the duo will be releasing a joint album soon. The pair have collaborated in the past, on cuts like “Mopstick” and the 2016 release “Lockjaw.”

Recently, French reacted to a social media post naming him as the “most streamed African-born artist.” French’s wildly successful “Unforgettable” is listed as RIAA-certified diamond, which equates to 10 million in sales. Amid the exciting developments, French has also dealt with his fair share of issues, including being sued back in March in relation to a shooting that left 10 people injured at the filming of his music video in Miami Gardens, Fla.

For Khadija will premiere June 16 at the Tribeca Film Festival.