Flo Milli Gets the Crowd Feeling ‘Conceited’ During Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Concert Event

As the Samsung NXT 2.0 singing competition marches on, Flo Milli, the second celebrity mentor in the campaign, brought the crowd to their feet with an energetic set during Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players concert event.

Explore Explore Flo Milli See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Preceding a performance by City Girls, the rising star jump started an evening dedicated to female rap at Hollywood’s Academy L.A. event space. With its industrial architecture, moving light system and customizable LED panels surrounding the walls and roof of the venue, the rapper took to the stage in a sparkling gold two-piece with backup dancers in-tow as the crowd erupted with excitement.

Kicking off the set with her rambunctious, viral hit, “Conceited,” the Alabama native shared a call to action during her march to the stage. “I need all my bad b*tches to the front. If you feelin’ conceited, make some noise,” she declared upon her entrance, before transitioning into speedy bars and choreography. Right until the midnight hour, Milli showcased her punchy flow and charisma throughout the set by delivering songs, including, “Like That B*tch,” “Hottie,” “Bundles,” “We Not Humpin,’” “Weak” and “In The Party.” One evening prior, Flo closed the curtain on her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour,” with a sold-out date at The Roxy, and it was clear that her longtime fans took the opportunity to see the buzzing star up close and personal in the intimate venue.

Paying nod to her mentorship role in the Samsung NXT 2.0 competition, Milli also showed love to those very fans by taking a video selfie with concert-goers with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, the same device that our 12 contestants have been armed with as they continue on with their challenge rounds.

Prior to the show-stopping set, a celebration of hip-hop took place outside of the performance space, with Billboard cover stars Future and SZA, Rookie of the Year Blxst, Impact and Excellence Award recipient SAINt JHN, Pusha T and more.

Flo Milli follows Mariah Angeliq as the second mentor in the Samsung NXT 2.0 competition. A third mentor will be revealed in the coming weeks. The trio of rising stars will share their expertise with the final three contenders ahead of a grand finale in Los Angeles in 2023 and the prizes are major. The winner of Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 competition will win a special digital Billboard cover opportunity, a meeting with a record label, studio time to record their first single, funding for a music video and tickets to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

“As an artist, I understand the importance of having community, mentorship and support coming into this business,” Flo said in a statement. “I’m excited to be a mentor for the Billboard x Samsung competition. My number one goal is to give someone the knowledge and support that’s needed to take their dreams and aspirations to the next level.”

For the latest round, the 12 contestants were tasked with showcasing their musicality with the original song challenge. Click here to see how they fared, as well as additional updates on Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 singing competition!