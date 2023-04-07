Flo Milli Gets Festival-Goers Ready for Coachella With Depop Shop

Are you ready for Coachella? Flo Milli might be able to help — in the fashion department.

American Express has established a new global, multi-festival partnership with Depop, the trending, community-powered fashion resale marketplace, to create special collections of pre-loved clothing-turned-festival wear that are curated by a roster of talent. “Part of the fun of festival season happens when fans are planning and picking their ‘fits and expressing their creativity and individuality through fashion,” said Shiz Suzuki, vice president, global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing at American Express, in a press statement.

Peter Semple, Depop’s CMO, added that the Festival Edit collections are “inspired by iconic musical artists who embody the bold, creative spirit of the Depop community. With an ever-growing number of festival attendees seeking to shop sustainably, Depop is constantly meeting our community where they are and providing our customers with compelling new ways to commit to circular fashion.”

On Friday (April 7), Flo Milli unveiled the first Festival Edit collection, where Depop users around the world can shop the “Conceited” MC’s favorite Y2K-inspired finds on the app and online. “American Express and Depop are bringing my personal style to life this festival season and I’m so excited to be part of the first collection,” she said. “Through both my music and fashion, I always aim to express myself with authenticity and creativity. I can’t wait for Depop users to shop my festival-ready looks, featuring bold, glam pieces with Y2K and grunge influence.”

Flo Milli will make her Coachella debut on Saturday, April 15 and April 22. Shop her Festival Edit collection here.