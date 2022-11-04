Flo Milli Announces Challenge One In Samsung & Billboard NXT 2.0 Singing Competition

Season two of Samsung and Billboard’s NXT singing competition has selected its talented dozen to compete for the crown — and the first challenge has been revealed.

Explore Explore Flo Milli See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Friday (November 4), Flo Milli was announced as the second mentor in the singing face-off, where the rising rap star shared details for the kickoff challenge in the competition. “I’m so excited that I’ll be a mentor for Samsung NXT, a competition in search for the next great unsigned artist. 12 contestants have been chosen to compete for a grand prize,” the star told viewers in an announcement video. “For the first challenge, the contestants will have to perform their own version of the same song. Get creative using your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and your Galaxy Buds2 Pro.” For the dedicated song, the dozen will have to put their own spin on BTS’ “Butter,” to which they’ll be ranked on a specialty Billboard chart.

Flo Milli follows Mariah Angeliq as the second mentor in the singing contest. A third mentor will be revealed as the competition marches on in the coming months. The mentors will share their expertise with the final three contenders ahead of a grand finale in Los Angeles in 2023 and the stakes are high. The winner of Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 competition will win a special digital Billboard cover opportunity, a meeting with a record label, studio time to record their first single, funding for a music video and tickets to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

“As an artist, I understand the importance of having community, mentorship and support coming into this business,” the rap star said in a statement. “I’m excited to be a mentor for the Billboard x Samsung competition. My number one goal is to give someone the knowledge and support that’s needed to take their dreams and aspirations to the next level.”

Earlier this week, the 12 contestants were unveiled to the public, with representation from 10 different states. Click here for more updates on Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 singing competition!

If you want even more from Flo, make sure you check her out at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop at Academy LA in Los Angeles on November 17. The evening will be devoted to female rap and see the star open up for City Girls as part of the the first consumer event to celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the business. Tickets to the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop event are on sale now.