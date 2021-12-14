FKA Twigs and The Weeknd Tease ‘Tears in the Club’ Collab

FKA Twigs and The Weeknd are gearing up to drop their meditative collaboration “Tears in the Club” on Thursday (Dec. 16). The song, due out at 7 p.m. ET, is the follow-up to FKA’s November team-up with Central Cee, “Measure of a Man.”

“are u ready for capri sun takeover?? us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget,” Twigs tweeted on Monday afternoon. The tease was accompanied by a seven-second animation of the singer’s face as a digital mask, which splits into a dozen pieces as it reveals the title of the song written in watery letters inside her skull.

Twigs also posted a brief snippet of the sensual ballad featuring video of her lounging on a couch with two other women as a bit of the chorus played in the background: “Tears in the club/ ‘Cause your love has got me f—ed up/ Tears in the club.”

The Weeknd has been working on his follow-up to the smash After Hours album — which featured the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single of all time, “Blinding Lights,” along with working on the upcoming HBO series The Idol, in which he will star and co-write the tale of a female pop singer who sparks a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who doubles as the leader of a secret cult. Speaking of tears, his “Save Your Tears” was just named the most-watched Vevo music video of 2021 in the U.S., with more than 102 million views.

Check out the tweet and the preview of the song below.