FKA Twigs & The Weeknd Team Up on ‘Tears In the Club’: Stream It Here

FKA Twigs and The Weeknd are officially collaborators now. The pair teamed up on their new track, “Tears In the Club,” and shared the official video for the song on Thursday (Dec. 16).

FKA Twigs most recently released “Measure of a Man” in collaboration with Central Cee from the upcoming film The King’s Man. The Weeknd has also dabbled in two collaborations in the latter half of the year, releasing “One Right Now” with Post Malone on Nov. 5 and “Moth to a Flame” with Swedish House Mafia on Oct. 5.

It remains unclear on whether “Tears In the Club” will be featured on an upcoming album from FKA Twigs or The Weeknd. Both artists have hinted at upcoming music, with Twigs sharing on the Grounded podcast on Jan. 25 that she recorded a follow up to 2019’s Magdalene while in lockdown.

“Over lockdown I wrote an album, all over the internet. All working with people I’ve never worked with before. I’ve got more collaborations and features on this album than I’ve ever had before … It’s a real product of 2020,” she said in the podcast, adding that the music is “a lot lighter” than her previous releases.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, teased the arrival of his tentatively titled Dawn album during the Oct. 5 episode of his Memento Mori radio show on Apple Music. “I hope you had a great summer. Some exciting features coming out in the fall before the album drops. … Some Dawn updates: Album is complete,” he teased. “Only thing that’s missing is a couple of characters who are key to the narrative — some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months.”

The Weeknd — born Abel Tesfaye — additionally has a collaboration with Aaliyah titled “Poison” from her upcoming posthumous album arriving on Friday, Dec. 17.

Watch the video for “Tears In the Club” and stream it below.