Five Vital Steps to a Rewarding Indie Artist Career (Guest Column)

Twenty-something years ago, after failed major label record deals, I started my journey as an independent artist. I would get in front of small crowds and sing songs no one in the room knew. Some shows were better than others, but each one ended the same way. I would thank everyone for coming out, and challenge them; that if they felt something, support it. I would then run off stage to the merch table. You didn’t have to shake my hand, buy my CD or sign my mailing list. But you had to walk past me.

We now have seven people on our staff. The band and I have traveled the world several times over. My songs are known and have graced this magazine many times. It wasn’t easy, but I’m fortunate for every lesson learned. Here are five points to consider:

1. Completion

Talent is important. But completion defines who wins and who loses in this business. We all know countless songwriters, producers and musicians working in a studio, with world-changing ideas they will never complete. At the same time, you may scratch your head, wondering how the person you feel isn’t that talented is winning so much. There’s one main difference between these two people: that person is giving his or her work a chance to win.

I have absolutely no idea what will and will not work. I’ve had songs I thought would pay off my house. But they were released to a choir of crickets. Sometimes an idea is one second from the trash can — but ends up being the song that keeps me on tour for a year. My friend, comedian Tommy Davidson, told me, “The only one who knows what works is God.” I’d add that the only one who shows you what works is the crowd. I’ve been fortunate to chase my dreams and make a living doing the music I love. I have an amazing team I believe in and who believe in me.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of my song “The Moon” appearing in Billboard. Just last year, I enjoyed my most successful song to date, “Lessons.” We didn’t get here because we did everything right. We got here because we completed everything we tried. Why have an idea if you’re not going to write it? Why write it if you’re not going to record it? Why record it if you’re not going to release it? Why release it if you’re not going to market it? Completion is an attitude.

2. Hire Yourself

I was a struggling songwriter for several years. A big year would be followed by a quiet one. Even when working with a major artist, I was unemployed as soon as i walked out of that studio. No matter what my bank account said, I financially operated broke. The main reason is because I was waiting to be selected. I was writing songs, hoping for a label or artist to select them. Month to month, check to check, walking a tightrope hoping someone would rescue me before everything fell apart.

A drastic shift came when I released my first album independently. I found myself more in control of my destiny. Sure, I still had to be selected. But this time I had more control over who was selecting me. If no one is booking you, book your own show. Rent a small venue; go to all the barbershops and hair salons to sell tickets. Show your heart and passion; challenge anyone who felt something from you to support it. When someone supports you, remember them. If done right, that small venue will become a bigger venue.

3. Believe

No matter what your beliefs may be, what we do takes faith. Faith that we are doing the right thing, even when it’s not coming together like you planned. Faith that it is going to work. Faith that what you are doing has purpose. As an independent artist, you are pushing your dreams to the forefront without any stamp of approval. Rejection hurts. Nobody likes having the melody of their exposed heart responded to with silence. But something has to keep you going. Work till something takes your breath away. Then show the world what takes your breath away in hopes that it will take theirs away too. Don’t take it personal when someone doesn’t believe in it. They’re simply moving themselves out the way for the people that do believe.

4. Perception

Life is a stage. Whether you’re a musician or not, you have a tender instrument that deserves a level of tuning and care. Every professional guitar player will tune their guitar before taking the stage. Professional vocalists and horn players will go through hours of exercises to warm up their instruments. They do this to have a better connection to the musical sounds that will surround them. Skipping this process can have catastrophic consequences, not only to your perception of your instrument, but also to your audience’s perception of your instrument. Perception holds the key to how much enjoyment and fulfillment you will receive during the journey. When out of tune, we may forget that the reward is not what our gifts produce, but the gift itself.

This road may not be easy, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be beautiful. Tune out negative talk and discouragement. Warm up your instrument daily to handle the ups and downs that await you. Hold on to your hunger and drive. Allow your challenges to be seen as opportunities.

Someone is reading this and wishing to be on a chart. Someone is on that chart, wishing to be higher. Someone has the highest chart position but wishes for some peace and quiet. Perception helps you appreciate where you are. Some days will be hard, and this business takes sacrifice. But if you’re fighting to do what you love, it’s worth fighting for to find happiness.

5. Failure

I underwent vocal cord surgery nine years ago. The doctor told me about the blood hemorrhage I had, the surgery risks and the strenuous recovery process ahead. When he walked out of the office, I cried like a newborn. A tour was canceled; I spent weeks in silence and months relearning how to do the things I loved. Eventually, I found my way back onstage and in the studio. I lost a bit of my range and gained a nice rasp that I personally feel adds character. Most important, I gained a vocal health I never had before. I learned about the acid reflux that was causing constant hoarseness. Now I can come home after multiple shows, talk to my wife and kids or go into the studio and sing as much as I like.

Not everything is going to work. But you will learn more from the failures than the successes. We usually walk away discouraged and weighed down with pity. We are human, so a moment of that is more than fine. After that though, ask yourself what was the purpose of the failure? More times than not, it wasn’t so you could stop. It was probably strengthening you so you could keep going.

I hope a younger version of me is reading this and the words are ricocheting through his or her body. I do hope you felt something. If you did, I challenge you to support it — especially if what you end up supporting is you.

Eric Roberson, a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/producer, is celebrating his 21st year as an independent R&B/soul artist. Through his Blue Erro Soul label, Roberson released his 17th studio album Lessons in 2022. He’s also a professor at the Berklee College of Music.