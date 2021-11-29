Fetty Wap Celebrates Release From Jail in ‘First Day Out’ Music Video: Watch

Fetty Wap dropped a music video for his new single “First Day Out” on Sunday to celebrate his release from jail earlier this month.

“Lost my vision, but was smart enough to see sh–, ay/ I’m just mad I wasn’t fast enough to peep it, yeah/ I was bustin’ moves, I took off my jewels/ In the streets I grew, yeah baby/ Almost diamond in the trap/ I went diamond off a rap/ Put my life on this track, yeah baby/ Seven million, all twenties/ They know I was gettin’ money/ We were thirty on a hundred, yeah baby,” the rapper croons on the song as he works out at home and hangs with friends in the ASAPWITHTHECANON2-directed clip.

The “Trap Queen” singer’s ongoing legal problems stem from federal charges that he was allegedly involved in a cross-country drug trafficking ring based in Long Island. Arrested at Citi Field just ahead of taking the stage at Rolling Loud, Fetty Wap was charged with a single count of “conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, including cocaine, fentanyl and heroin,” per the court documents.

After pleading not guilty, the rapper was released on a $500,000 bond and, as of Monday (Nov. 29), has reportedly agreed to delay the case against him for two months amid ongoing plea negotiations.

Fetty Wap’s sophomore studio effort, The Butterfly Effect, was released in October, just two months after the tragic and untimely death of his 4-year-old daughter Lauren.

Check out Fetty Wap’s music video for “First Day Out” below.