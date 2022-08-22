What’s Your Favorite Nicki Minaj Hot 100 Top 10 Hit? Vote!

It’s a historic day for Nicki Minaj. Following the release of the rapper’s new track “Super Freaky Girl,” the song soars to No. 1 on the Aug. 27-dated Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking her first No. 1 hit on the all-genre tally as a solo artist, and her third after her 2020 collaborations “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and her feature on Doja Cat’s smash “Say So.”

Explore Explore Nicki Minaj See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Super Freaky Girl” — which sampled Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak” — also sends Minaj to the top of Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart for the first time since 2014. Her last trip to the top was for her 2014 single “Anaconda,” which similarly featured a throwback hit with Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” (released in 1992).

After hearing the news of her newly minted No. 1 track, Minaj took to Twitter with a sweet message to her Barbz, writing, “You guys did it” with a tearful smiling emoji. On Instagram, the rap icon added, “You did it barbz. You did it. I love you so much. like so so SO much. Thank you.”

Though Minaj has earned her first solo No. 1 with “Super Freaky Girl,” she is no stranger to the Billboard Hot 100 top 10. The rapper’s prolific career has seen her net a total of 21 top 1o singles and 124 entries overall on the all-genre chart, a number that will likely continue to grow.

From “Super Bass” to “Super Freaky Girl,” which of Minaj’s Hot 100 top 10 hits is your favorite? Vote in our poll below!