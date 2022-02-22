What’s Your Favorite Kanye West Album? Vote!

Kanye West performs at the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards at Madison Square Gareden on Aug. 28, 2016 in New York City.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is rolling out his highly anticipated Donda 2 on his own terms on Tuesday (Feb. 22), revealing that the album will stream exclusively on his new Stem Player website.

“Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” Ye announced via Instagram last week. “Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to now to order.”

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Ahead of Donda 2‘s release and its corresponding live listening event, we want to know which of Ye’s solo albums is your favorite, from The College Dropout to Donda. We’ve included Donda 2 in the poll, so you can come back and vote for it if it ends up topping the list for you.

Let us know your top Ye album by voting below.