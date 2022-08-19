Fat Joe to Star in ‘Vulnerable’ One-Man Stand-Up Show About His Life and Career

Fat Joe is taking his talents to the theater. This fall, the Bronx legend will star in a one-man stand-up show in New York City, where he’ll highlight the peaks and valleys of his career. Comedian Dave Chappelle will start the show with a special introduction, while Chris Robinson serves as the show’s director. Magic Lemonade and Roc Nation are co-producing the event.

“The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” Fat Joe said in a press release. “I’m not holding anything back. I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation, and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”

The one-man stand-up show will also borrow autobiographical tales from the rapper’s upcoming memoir, The Book of Jose, and feature special appearances from fellow celebrities.

“I’ve worked with great storytellers, but Fat Joe is easily one of the greatest of all time,” Magic Lemonade executive producer Rikki Hughes said. “Magic Lemonade is excited to work with Joe and Roc Nation to bring his story to life in an unexpected way.”

Announced earlier this year, The Book of Jose “will explore how Joe overcame the drug- and violence-scarred South Bronx of the 1980s to blossom into one of the pre-eminent powerhouses of his generation.” The book drops on Nov. 15.