Fat Joe Asks ‘Everyone That Has a Heart’ to Donate to Bronx Apartment Fire Relief Fund

New York native Fat Joe is giving back after the tragic fire that took place in the Bronx on Sunday.

On Tuesday (Jan. 11), the hip-hop veteran announced that he teamed up with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to launch a relief fundraiser benefiting those impacted by the fire, which set the Twin Parks North West building ablaze and left 19 people dead and 32 with life-threatening injuries. In addition to his own financial contribution, Fat Joe has called upon his longtime collaborators Jay-Z and DJ Khaled to donate.

Individuals can also support the cause by donating online at the official Mayor’s Fund website.

Twin Parks North West is an affordable housing complex with 120 units in the Fordham Heights community.

Fat Joe wrote in an Instagram post announcing the fundraiser, “I need all my people worldwide to come together for the families devastated by the fire in the Bronx. I’m donating and I’m asking everyone that has a Heart to donate.”

He continued, “These people are mostly immigrants that have nowhere to go they lost everything. It’s 10 degrees in the Bronx today! WE NEED YOUR HELP! Donate to this link: https://fatjoe.me/donatebronx.”

The hitmaker also hosted an emergency Bronx Relief Special on Instagram live at 7 p.m. ET, further urging individuals to donate.