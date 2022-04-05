Fat Joe Is Releasing an In-Depth Memoir About Moments ‘That Shaped Me’

Fat Joe announced the upcoming release of his new memoir The Book of Jose on Tuesday (April 5).

The hip-hop hitmaker said in a statement, “The Book of Jose is more than just a book about my career. It explores the darkest moments of my life that shaped me as a man, brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends and dealing with depression.”

“I overcame significant adversity, but I’m excited to be in position to share my story and inspire others through my journey,” he added.

The tell-all book will be published by Roc Lit 101, an imprint of Random House Group, in autumn.

Fat Joe shared a video announcing the news on Instagram. “I’m proud to present my memoir, The Book of Jose. This is my life unfiltered, the story of a kid growing up in the South Bronx’s unforgiving streets and how I became a multi-platinum-selling artist,” he captioned the post. “#TheBookofJose comes out on 11/1, but you can pre-order your copy now from @roclit101! Link in bio. @randomhouse.”

Speaking about his book in the clip, Fat Joe said, “This ain’t just a rapper’s story, it’s talking about everything [from] police brutality [to] drug abuse, selling drugs, hustling, getting locked up, getting framed, getting betrayed, depression, hip-hop’s greatest moments — they’re all in this book.”

Ahead of its Nov. 1 release, Fat Joe will perform as part of LL Cool J’s newly announced Rock the Bells Festival at Forest Hills in Queens, New York. Fellow festival performers include Lil Kim, Ice Cube, Trina, Remy Ma, Digable Planets, Jadakiss and more. The Rock the Bells Festival kicks off Aug. 6.

See his announcement below: