Erykah Badu Slates 25-City ‘Unfollow Me’ Tour

Erykah Badu is joining the 2023 summer concert circuit with her “Unfollow Me” tour. The 25-city outing, which kicks off in San Antonio on June 11, will feature hip-hop icon Yasiin Bey.
The predominantly arena tour, produced by Outback Presents, will make its way to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C., before wrapping in Grammy winner Badu’s hometown of Dallas on July 23.
Tickets go on sale Thursday. For additional information, visit unfollowmetour.com.
Here’s the full itinerary for the “Unfollow” Me tour:
June 11 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
June 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
June 15 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
June 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena
June 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
June 20 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
June 21 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
June 23 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
June 26 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
June 28 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
June 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
July 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 2 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 9 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
July 12 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
July 13 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
July 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 16 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 18 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 19 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
July 21 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
July 23 – Dallas, TX -American Airlines Center