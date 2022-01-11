Eric Bellinger Announces 2022 Vibes on Vibes Tour: ‘The Wait Is Over!’

Eric Bellinger fans can officially catch the indie R&B star live and in person beginning in March, thanks to his newly announced Vibes on Vibes Tour.

Announcing the tour in a post he shared on Instagram Tuesday (Jan. 11), Bellinger expressed his excitement to perform in front of fans amid the pandemic; the shows mark his onstage return for the first time in years. “For the past two years, I was restricted from connecting with y’all due to the pandemic,” he captioned his post. “But guess what…THE WAIT IS OVER!”

He added, “I genuinely thank y’all for continuing to rock out with the music, but now it’s time to experience it together—LIVE!”

The 27-city musical adventure is set to kick off in Atlanta on Friday, March 11. After performing in major cities including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans and bustling New York, Grammy nominated Bellinger’s Vibes on Vibes Tour is slated to conclude in Birmingham, Ala.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday (Jan. 12); tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

The tour comes in celebration of Bellinger’s Grammy nominated album, New Light. The 15-song, 44-minute project is nominated for the 2022 Grammy Award for best progressive R&B album. Led by singles “Shine on the World,” “Go Get It” and “What About Us” featuring Sevyn Streeter, it also boasts star-studded features from Brandy, Teedra Moses, The Game, Kierra Sheard and Dom Kennedy.

Also ahead of the Vibes on Vibes Tour, Bellinger made his TV debut with his appearance on the CW’s The Black Pack. Bellinger also made his daytime talk show debut Jan. 5 on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he performed the fan-favorite tune “What About Us.”

See his post and the complete list of Vibes on Vibes Tour stops below: