Eminem Celebrates Major YouTube Milestone With Massive Music Video Supercut: ‘Thanks For Watching!’

Slim Shady quoted a line from 'Sing For the Moment' to mark the ocassion.

Eminem
Eminem at Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit on Sept. 29, 2021. Photo by Jeremy Deputat

Eminem has so many major records it’s getting hard to remember which ones he hasn’t set yet. But on Monday (Jan. 10) Marshall found another new milestone to mark when he announced that his YouTube subscriber number had crossed the 50 million mark; at press time the number had already grown to 50.4 million.

“Now how the f–k did this metamorphosis happen? From standin’ on corners and porches just rappin'”,” Slim Shady tweeted alongside a 46-second supercut of some of his most beloved music videos, including snippets of “My Name Is,” “The Real Slim Shady,” “Stan” and many more. The couplet from his 2002 Eminem Show single “Sing For the Moment” was an appropriate nod to Marshall Mathers’ rise from unknown Detroit battle rapper to one of the most successful MCs of all-time.

It’s no surprise that his YT subscriber numbers are so gaudy, since Em has a handful of videos with more than a billion views, including the clips for “Without Me,” as well as “Rap God,” “Love the Way You Lie” and “Not Afraid.” With more than 50 milli, Eminem passed Taylor Swift to take the No. 7 spot on the most-subscribed YouTube artist list, coming in just behind Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Marshmello and BTS; Justin Bieber (67 million) and Blackpink (71.3 million) top the tally.

With Super Bowl LVI just a month away (Feb. 13), Marshall is gearing up to take the stage for what promises to be one of the most epic SB halftime shows ever alongside  Dr. DreSnoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The free Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show mobile app launched last month, offering complementary experiences during the show and exclusive content drops in the run-up to the most-watched 12 minutes in music. The app offers early alerts on Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show sweepstakes for coveted items like sidelines passes, flights, hotels and footballs signed by all five artists, and other giveaways.

Check out Eminem’s celebratory post below.

