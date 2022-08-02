Eminem Unveils ‘Curtain Call 2’ Tracklist Featuring Bruno Mars, Rihanna & More

Eminem unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming two-disc collection of greatest hits titled Curtain Call 2, due out this Friday (Aug. 5).

“#CC2 OFFICIAL TRACKLIST #Relapse #Recovery #MMLP2 #Revival #Kamikaze #MTBMB #MTBMBSIDEB #Southpaw #ShadyXV #HellTheSequel,” he simply captioned his Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Instagram post, which features Eminem’s vocals from his collaborative track “From The D 2 The LBC” with Snoop Dogg, opens with an image of the rapper making horns on his head with his hands.

The Curtain Call 2 set list includes collaborations with fellow artists including: Bruno Mars, Rihanna, P!nk, Snoop Dogg, Juice Wrld, Kehlani, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Ed Sheeran, Lil Wayne, Ceelo Green, Gwen Stefani and more.

The project is a follow-up to Eminem’s 2005-released original, Curtain Call: The Hits. The compilation spent the last two weeks of 2005 at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In total, Eminem has appeared on the Hot 100 chart 94 times, with 11 albums on the Billboard 200.

Eminem’s track list announcement comes one day after he released the ominous music video for his collaborative track “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr. Dre. The song was originally released as the lead single for Eminem’s sixth studio album, Relapse, and features Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, though the rappers do not appear in the video.

It also arrives less than two months after Eminem and Snoop Dogg jointly released their track “From The D 2 The LBC,” which features the duo’s Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT characters.

Curtain Call 2 will be released via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records.

See the tracklist for Curtain Call 2 below: