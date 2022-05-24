Eminem Announces ‘Eminem Show’ Expanded Reissue for 20th Anniversary

Eminem announced Tuesday (May 24) that he’s celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversary of The Eminem Show with a new expanded edition of the album.

In the post, the rapper shared a video depicting himself sitting in front of a large bank of monitors, while songs from the 2002 album — including “Without Me,” “White America,” “Sing for the Moment,” “Superman” and “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” — play on the dozens of screens.

“‘Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya…#TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26,” Em captioned the teaser.

Released on May 26, 2002, as a follow-up to The Marshall Mathers LP, Eminem’s fourth studio effort became his second career No. 1 atop the Billboard 200 on its way to becoming the best-selling album of the year in both the U.S. and around the world.

Twenty years later, it’s been certified 12 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and become the second best-selling album of the 21st century, with 27 million units sold around the world. (Only Adele’s 21 ranks higher with 31 million copies.)

Last weekend, the artist otherwise known as Marshall Mathers made a cameo appearance on the season finale of Saturday Night Live to hilariously put Pete Davidson in his place. (“Pete. Don’t f—ing do it again,” he warned the comedian while interrupting his parody of “Forgot About Dre” dedicated to Lorne Michaels.)

Meanwhile, Mathers is also set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 later this year alongside Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics and more.

Watch Eminem’s announcement about the 20th anniversary of The Eminem Show below.