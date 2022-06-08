Watch Eminem Recite The D.O.C.’s Mile-a-Minute Lyrics in ‘The DOC’ Documentary Clip

Eminem performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The DOC is set to premiere this week at the Tribeca Film Festival, and in a new clip Eminem shared on Twitter on Wednesday (June 8), the “Rap God” artist is seen praising the documentary’s subject, rap pioneer The D.O.C..

“He was doing things that nobody had done yet, like just lyrically,” he says in the clip, before he begins to recite lyrics from “Mind Blowin’,” off The D.O.C.’s 1989 album, No One Can Do It Better. “I would’ve been down with Rock but I’d be broke / By the punk, I’m openin’ up my trunk / To reveal, death, livin’ it up, my life is like a story / Yellin’ it, ‘cause nobody else is tellin’ it / Checkin’ it, always gettin’ paid ‘cause the rap is sort of a twist.”

Em then gets a bit confused on the lyrics, and calls D.O.C. over for clarification. “Never a segment in negative / ‘Cause I’m employin’ what you’ve been missin’,” the Death Row Records co-founder explains are the next lyrics.

“How the f— did you say that s—, goddamn,” Em replied in disbelief, as The D.O.C. replies, “I don’t know. S— just came out.”

No one can do it better… me and THE DOC from his upcoming documentary- https://t.co/F5hr8LlFuN @WESTCOASTDOC pic.twitter.com/pLwcT6LPdq — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 8, 2022

The Dave Caplan-directed documentary, set to premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, follows the life of the legendary lyricist and producer. The DOC also explores the risky decision to get a surgery that might restore his vocals 30 years after a near-fatal car crash that damaged his larynx and changed his voice. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, Xzibit, Kurupt and Too Short, among others, are set to appear in the documentary, to “reflect on his impact in their lives and in the world from music, to love, to civil rights crusading,” according to the film’s description.

Tickets to The DOC screenings are available here.