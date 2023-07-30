Eminem Joins Boxer Terence Crawford for Epic ‘Lose Yourself’ Ring Walk at Las Vegas Fight: Watch

Terence Crawford had the ultimate hype man for his welterweight title fight against Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 29).

During his epic walk to the ring at Sin City’s T-Mobile Arena, the 35-year-old professional boxer was joined by Eminem as the rap superstar’s 8 Mile hit “Lose Yourself” boomed throughout the packed venue.

“Las Vegas, make some noise for the next undisputed welterweight champion of the world, Terence ‘Bud’ f—ing Crawford,” Eminem yelled to the roaring crowd.

As Em predicted, Crawford — who entered the fight with an undefeated 39-0 record — won the bout in the ninth round via technical knockout.

In the days leading up to the fight, Crawford posted a video on Instagram asking who should should accompany him to the ring on Saturday, adding that it would be “dope to have Eminem walk me out.” Eminem responded in the comments, “This is 2 crazy.!!! You r 1 of my favorite boxers rn!”

After his victory, the boxing champ told Showtime how he nabbed Slim Shady as his hype man, noting that he simply sent the hip-hop star a DM.

“I throw a rock in a haystack and he replied, I told him to pull up, and he said, ‘I’m there. You’re one of my favorite fighters,’” Crawford said, according to Rolling Stone. “That showed a lot of support for me, and that showed what level I’m at in the boxing world.”

This marks the second time in recent weeks that Em has made a surprise appearance during a large-scale event. On July 15, he joined Ed Sheeran for two songs during the British singer-songwriter’s concert at Ford Field in the rapper’s hometown of Detroit.

Watch Eminem walk Crawford to the boxing ring in the video below on X (formerly Twitter).