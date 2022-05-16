Eminem Told Dr. Dre He Had a One-Word Response to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Album

Eminem and Dr. Dre perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Eminem knows what it takes to pull together an instant-classic hip-hop album. So when he was finished listening to Kendrick Lamar‘s new kaleidoscopic collection, Mr. Morale & The High Steppers, he had a lot to say.

Actually, he only had one word: “speechless.” That’s what the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee texted to his pal and both men’s mutual mentor Dr. Dre on Sunday, two days after Lamar released his 5th studio album. “Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I’m speechless,” Em wrote.

After dropping the album on Friday, K-Dot stayed busy this weekend, offering up the explosive video for the song “N95,” directed by the rapper and Dave Free. In it, Kendrick is depicted hovering in a Jesus-like crucifix pose over ocean waves while a young child looks on from the beach. The three-and-a-half minute video switches from color to black-and-white, as Lamar cycles through a number of roles, including a piano player surrounded by beautiful women and a man doing an intense workout on the rooftop of a building.

Prior to the album’s release, Lamar put out a visual for “The Heart Part 5,” a head-spinning deepfake-style video in which Kendrick’s face slowly, subtly morphs into those of other men, including O.J. Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Nipsey Hussle.

Or course, Slim Shady has seen Lamar’s non-stop hustle up-close, as the pair memorably shared the stage at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, when they performed alongside Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak in a celebration of Dre’s decades of hit-making prowess.

