Eminem & Snoop Dogg Drop Collab As Slim Shady Teases New Hits Compilation

Coming four months after Eminem and Snoop Dogg shared the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, the two hip-hop legends hopped on the mic for a collaborative track referencing their hometowns, “From The D 2 The LBC,” which dropped Friday (June 24). It comes with a partially animated music video, which gives the rappers (both of whom have been nicknamed Slim at various points in their lives) Bored Ape-styled cartoon avatars.

“This probably should have happened a while ago,” Em intones at the start of the song as he jokingly complains about Snoop filling the studio with his trademark smoke. That being said, it’s not exactly their first collab – Snoop was featured on Slim Shady’s The Marshall Mathers LP track “B-tch Please II.”

“Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg- you know we had to make a movie,” Eminem wrote on Instagram, adding in the hashtag “CurtainCall2,” causing some to wonder if the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has a new greatest hits comp coming (his first one, Curtain Call: The Hits, dropped in 2005).

Eminem recently released “The King and I,” which features on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis; the full Elvis soundtrack is out today.

In addition to eying a future that involves virtual cannabis (why not?), Snoop recently released the comp Snoop Dogg Presents Death Row Summer 2022, which comes on the heels of his purchasing the iconic label and removing its catalog from streaming services.